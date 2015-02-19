U.S. House panel plans hearing on Puerto Rico Chap. 9 act on Feb. 26-Pierluisi

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. House subcommittee is to hold a hearing on February 26 on a bill that seeks to modify U.S. bankruptcy code to allow Puerto Rico’s public entities to file under Chapter 9 of the code, the U.S. commonwealth’s representative in Congress said on Thursday.

“The point of the hearing is to create a comprehensive record that will help the Committee’s leadership determine whether to take the next step in the legislative process, which would be to hold a vote on the bill,” said Pedro Pierluisi. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)