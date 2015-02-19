UPDATE 1-U.S. House panel plans Feb 26 hearing on Puerto Rico Chap. 9 act -Pierluisi

(Adds details of subcommittee)

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. House subcommittee is to hold a hearing on February 26 on a bill that seeks to modify U.S. bankruptcy code to allow Puerto Rico’s public entities to file under Chapter 9 of the code, the U.S. commonwealth’s representative in Congress said on Thursday.

“The point of the hearing is to create a comprehensive record that will help the committee’s leadership determine whether to take the next step in the legislative process, which would be to hold a vote on the bill,” said Pedro Pierluisi.

The hearing is set to be held by the judiciary committee’s subcommittee on regulatory reform, commercial and antitrust law, which has jurisdiction over bankruptcy law.

Pierluisi reintroduced the bill last week after a federal judge struck down a local bankruptcy law that Puerto Rico’s government passed in order to give the island’s public corporations a framework to restructure their debt.

The district court judge ruled that the so-called Recovery Act could not be enforced because it contradicted federal law, which takes precedence over local law.