Puerto Rico asks for quick decision on bankruptcy ruling appeal

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s government has asked a U.S. court for a quick decision on its appeal against a federal court ruling that voided a local bankruptcy law, arguing the decision constrains its efforts to deal with a financial emergency.

A federal court struck down Puerto Rico’s Recovery Act earlier this month in a blow to the U.S. commonwealth’s efforts to restructure up to $20 billion in debt at three main public corporations. Puerto Rico passed the act last year because it is excluded for the U.S. bankruptcy code.

In papers filed late on Thursday with the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, Puerto Rico argued the law represented an “emergency response to the most profound fiscal crisis in Commonwealth history.”

“It is always extraordinary for a federal district court to invalidate a statute on federal constitutional grounds, but it is especially extraordinary to invalidate this statute,” Puerto Rico said in the filing.

The Recovery Act was enacted quickly in June 2014 over concerns that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) would default on over $9 billion in debt.

The law was challenged by PREPA’s bondholders, including funds run by Oppenheimer Funds, a unit of insurer MassMutual Financial Group, and Franklin Templeton. The hedge fund Blue Mountain Capital Management LLC challenged the law.

Bondholders argued that Puerto Rico did not have the right to create its own bankruptcy law. The judge ruled that the Recovery Act was unconstitutional becuase it contradicted federal bankrupcty law.