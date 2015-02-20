UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico asks for quick decision in bankruptcy ruling appeal

(Adds details of appeal, bondholder holdings)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico has asked a U.S. court for a quick decision in its appeal against a federal court ruling that voided a local bankruptcy law, arguing the decision hampers its efforts to deal with a financial emergency that could disrupt basic public services on the Caribbean island.

A federal court struck down Puerto Rico’s Recovery Act earlier this month in a blow to the U.S. commonwealth’s efforts to restructure up to $20 billion in debt at three main public corporations. Puerto Rico passed the act last year because it is excluded from the U.S. bankruptcy code.

In papers filed late on Thursday with the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, Puerto Rico argued the law represented an “emergency response to the most profound fiscal crisis in Commonwealth history.”

The filing said unilateral action by creditors such as accelerating PREPA’s debt repayments, suing to raise electricity rates, or seeking to appoint a receiver would “disrupt the provision of essential public services in Puerto Rico.”

“It is always extraordinary for a federal district court to invalidate a statute on federal constitutional grounds, but it is especially extraordinary to invalidate this statute,” Puerto Rico said in the filing.

The Recovery Act was enacted quickly in June 2014 over concerns that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) would default on over $9 billion in debt.

The law was challenged by PREPA’s bondholders, including funds run by Oppenheimer Funds, a unit of insurer MassMutual Financial Group, and Franklin Templeton. The hedge fund Blue Mountain Capital Management LLC also challenged the law.

Together the funds hold over $2 billion of PREPA’s revenue bonds. They argued that Puerto Rico did not have the right to create its own bankruptcy law. The judge ruled that the Recovery Act was unconstitutional because it contradicted federal bankruptcy law.