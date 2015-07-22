FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two more Democratic senators join Puerto Rico bankruptcy push
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
July 22, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Two more Democratic senators join Puerto Rico bankruptcy push

Megan Davies, Edward Krudy

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Another two Democratic senators have agreed to co-sponsor a bill that would allow Puerto Rico’s municipalities to use Federal bankruptcy laws, the U.S. territory’s representative in Congress Pedro Pierluisi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Senate judiciary committee chairman Patrick Leahy and Mark Warner, who sits on the Senate’s banking committee as well as the finance committee, will join 12 other Democratic senators currently sponsoring the bill.

The addition of two extra senators shows support for the bill is increasing, at least among Democrats, although they will have to win over skeptical Republicans who control Congress if the bill is to pass.

The bill (S. 1774) was introduced last week to give Puerto Rico’s municipalities and public corporations access to Chapter 9 of the U.S. bankruptcy code to adjust their debts. It is a companion bill to an identical bill (H.R. 870) that Pierluisi introduced in the House earlier this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.