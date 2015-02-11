FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico lawmakers remove interest cap from $2 bln bond deal
February 11, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico lawmakers remove interest cap from $2 bln bond deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s lawmakers have scrapped a statutory cap on the interest the island would pay on a roughly $2 billion bond deal in a bid to make it more appealing to hedge fund investors.

Puerto Rico’s House approved the measure on Tuesday after the Senate backed it late the previous day. The move comes after a federal judge voided a local law that was key to Puerto Rico’s efforts to carry out an orderly restructuring of its public corporations while securing funds for the central government. (Reporting by a Contributor in San Juan; Writing by Edward Krudy; Editing by Ken Wills)

