Puerto Rico's sales tax bonds lower after downgrade
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico's sales tax bonds lower after downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s sales tax bonds fell on Friday, a day after ratings agency Standard & Poor’s slashed it rating on the debt to junk, citing uncertainty about how tax reforms would impact the dedicated revenue stream backing the bonds.

S&P cut the debt to B, stripping it of its lowest investment grade of BBB-. First lien debt had been rated BBB. The cut was part of a wider action that also saw S&P cut the rating on Puerto Rico general obligation debt to B from BB.

Sales tax, or COFINA, bonds maturing in 2044 and carrying a coupon of 6.5 percent traded at an average price of 75.320 cents on the dollar, down from 78.523 cents when the bond last traded on Tuesday and their lowest price since July. The bonds are currently yielding 8.873 percent.

COFINA bonds are backed by a dedicated stream of sales tax revenue. Under proposed legislation, sales tax is set to be replaced with a value added tax.

“Introduction of the new value added tax (VAT) will create increased uncertainty as to the timing of receipts of pledged revenues and whether bond covenants separating the tax revenue from that of the commonwealth may be maintained,” S&P said in a note late on Thursday.

Puerto Rico’s benchmark general obligation debt was also lower but the drop was less pronounced after a selloff earlier in the week. GO debt maturing in 2035 and carrying an 8 percent coupon traded at an average price of 82.128 cents on the dollar, down from 82.541 on Thursday.

The debt tumbled to a record low on Monday following a federal judge’s decision to void a key piece of legislation Puerto Rico had put in place to restructure some of its debt. The bonds currently yield 10.080 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Gunna Dickson)

