Puerto Rico investors could try to force payment on bonds -filing
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 12:58 AM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico investors could try to force payment on bonds -filing

Jessica DiNapoli

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Holders of at least 20 percent of Puerto Rico’s Public Finance Corp bonds, on which the U.S. commonwealth defaulted on Monday, would need to consent to suing Puerto Rico in order for the bondholders’ trustee to file a lawsuit on their behalf, a filing suggests.

According to a filing on Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA) Tuesday, the bond agreement allows U.S. Bank, the trustee for the bonds, to take action to enforce the rights of bondholders at the direction of holders of at least 20 percent of the outstanding bonds.

The PFC on Monday defaulted on debt by paying just $628,000 on a $58 million payment that was due Aug. 1.

While the language of the EMMA filing does not explicitly mention litigation, a lawsuit is thought to be the most likely method by investors of trying to force payment. Daniel Hanson, analyst at Height Securities, said in a research note last week that market participants would probably file a lawsuit in San Juan.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Bank declined to comment, as did Todd Hagerman, a spokesman for Puerto’ Rico’s Government Development Bank. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
