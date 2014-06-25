FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico could return to market with $60 mln capital works bonds
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico could return to market with $60 mln capital works bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN JUAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor filed legislation on Wednesday to authorize a bond issue of up to $60 million.

According to Senate Bill 1165, the bonds would be used to cover the cost of necessary public works projects and of the costs of issuing the bonds. The projects should have a useful life of at least five years.

The timing of the sale depends on market conditions, and the legislation specifically forbids using proceeds to cover operational costs. The legislature, which has to approve the bill, ends its current session in five days.

The legislation authorizes the Government Development Bank - the territory’s bank, financial adviser and fiscal agent - to provide loans for financing projects that would be repaid with the bond proceeds.

It would also allow Puerto Rico’s Treasury Department to make temporary payments from the general fund for the public improvements through the issuance of Bond Anticipation Notes.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Wednesday also unveiled a plan for public corporations managing the territory’s infrastructure to restructure their debts. The bill is expected to pass the legislature quickly.

His administration and the Government Development Bank both said the authorities would continue providing services and completing renovations during any restructuring.

The island last came to market in March with $3.5 billion in bonds, the largest junk sale ever in the U.S. municipal bond market. Those bonds offered 8 percent coupons and have fetched yields topping 9 percent in secondary trading. (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Writing by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.