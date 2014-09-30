FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico $900 mln tax finance deal to be placed privately -senator
September 30, 2014

Puerto Rico $900 mln tax finance deal to be placed privately -senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s upcoming sale of $900 million tax revenue anticipation notes (TRANS) will be placed privately with a syndicate of banks, the chairman of Puerto Rico’s Senate Finance Committee Jose Nadal Power said on Tuesday.

“It’s a pretty routine transaction. The problem is that we usually pay 1 percent to 2 percent in financing and this time it will cost from 5 percent to 8 percent,” Power said.

The senator said he did not know which bank headed the syndicate but said the syndicate had already been formed and that the deal could move forward as soon as legislation is enacted early next week. (Reporting by Reuters newsroom in San Juan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

