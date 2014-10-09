FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico issues $350 mln in short-term notes - EMMA
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico issues $350 mln in short-term notes - EMMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank has issued nearly $350 million in short-term financing, according to a filling on the Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA) website on Thursday.

There were two series of notes issues. The largest was $319.05 million senior notes that carried an initial offering yield of 7.75 percent and which mature in June 2015.

The smaller series was a $30.6 million of variable rate senior notes that carried and initial offering yield of 7.7 percent and also mature in June 2015.

Puerto Rico passed legislation this week allowing it to sell up to $1.2 billion of Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes, which it is expected to complete in a private placement. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.