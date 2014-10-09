UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico issues $350 mln in short-term notes -filing

(Adds analyst quote)

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank has issued nearly $350 million in short-term financing, according to a filling on the Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA) website on Thursday.

Puerto Rico passed legislation this week allowing it to sell up to $1.2 billion of Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRANS), which it is expected to complete in a private placement.

A source with knowledge of the transaction said the deal is likely to be completed by Friday. The source declined to be identified because the transaction is still ongoing.

The sale is the first time Puerto Rico has sold debt since a $3.5 billion general obligation bond sale via a market offering in March. The deal was bought heavily by hedge funds.

Since then Puerto Rico has passed a law that allows its public corporations to restructure around $20 billion in debt, a move that has worried traditional muni bond investors.

Bob Donahue, a municipal market analyst at Municipal Market Advisors, said the drawn out nature of the deal reflected the troubles the debt-laden commonwealth is facing.

“Given Puerto’s struggles the process of putting this together has been a bit awkward,” he said.

Puerto Rico is struggling with over $70 billion in debt and an economy that has been in out near recession for eight years.

There were two series of notes issued. The largest was $319.05 million senior notes that carried an initial offering yield of 7.75 percent and which mature in June 2015 . J.P. Morgan was the lead underwriter on the transaction.

The smaller series was a $30.6 million of variable rate senior notes that carried and initial offering yield of 7.7 percent and also mature in June 2015. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the lead underwriter. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)