Puerto Rico GOs fall as commonwealth issues tax notes

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Prices of Puerto Rico’s benchmark general obligation bonds fell to their lowest average level since July on Friday as the U.S. commonwealth carried out a private placement of up to $1.2 billion in short-term notes.

The bonds, which carry an 8 percent coupon and mature in 2035, traded at an average price of 87.833 cents on the dollar and a yield on 9.336 percent, according to Municipal Market Data (MMD).

As part of the short-term Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRANS) sale Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank issued nearly $350 million in short-term financing on Thursday, according to a filing on the Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA) website.

A source with knowledge of the transaction, who could not talk publicly about the ongoing deal, said the bulk of the sale would likely be completed on Friday.

The TRANS notes sold on Thursday carried an interest rate of 7.7 percent to 7.75 percent and mature in June 2015. That compares to top-rated municipal borrowers who pay 0.13 percent a year for loans, according to MMD.

Puerto Rico’s debt carries below investment grade, or junk, ratings.

Puerto Rico’s tax collections fell unexpectedly in September and the first quarter take, of $1.77 billion, was $36 million below expectations, it said on Thursday. The commonwealth also warned that it may cut its income tax forecast for the coming months. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Richard Chang)