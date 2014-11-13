Puerto Rico bank chief aims for up to $2.9 bln bond deal in Nov -report

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will aim to raise $2.5 billion to $2.9 billion in a bond deal in November, the head of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB) told the El Nuevo Dia newspaper in an interview late on Thursday.

Melba Acosta-Febo said pushing the bond issue into February or March runs the risk of paying higher interest rates because of the implementation risk associated with new tax reform.

A New York-based spokesperson for the GDB declined to comment on the timing of the deal. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)