FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico bank chief aims for up to $2.9 bln bond deal in Nov -report
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico bank chief aims for up to $2.9 bln bond deal in Nov -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will aim to raise $2.5 billion to $2.9 billion in a bond deal in November, the head of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB) told the El Nuevo Dia newspaper in an interview late on Thursday.

Melba Acosta-Febo said pushing the bond issue into February or March runs the risk of paying higher interest rates because of the implementation risk associated with new tax reform.

A New York-based spokesperson for the GDB declined to comment on the timing of the deal. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.