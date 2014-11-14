UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico seeks insurance for up to $2.9 bln bond deal-GDB head

(Adds insurance firms involved in earlier discussions)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/NEW YORK Nov 14 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is in talks with four bond insurers to insure at least part of up to $2.9 billion in bonds that the troubled U.S. commonwealth wants to issue later this year, the president of the Government Development Bank (GDB) said on Friday.

Puerto Rico is trying to refinance a $2.2 billion loan that the GDB made to the island’s Highway and Transportation Authority (HTA) in a bid to shore up the commonwealth’s finances. Insurance would lower borrowing costs for the indebted U.S. commonwealth, Melba Acosta-Febo told Reuters.

In order to complete the sale, Puerto Rico needs to pass legislation to increase a tax on oil by $6.25 per barrel to $15.50 per barrel. That would generate $178 million in revenue that can be securitized to back the bonds.

“The four insurance companies that insure HTA bonds saw the legislation and commented on it, and part of those discussions were whether we could insure a part of the transaction, not necessarily the whole thing, to get better rates.” Acosta-Febo said.

Acosta-Febo did not name the insurers but the GDB said last month it had discussed the legislation with Assured Guaranty Ltd , Ambac Financial Group Inc, National Public Finance Guarantee Corp and FGIC Corp. Those discussions had been “constructive,” it said.

A spokesman for MBIA Inc, which owns National Public Finance Guarantee, declined to comment. The other three insurance firms could not immediately be reached for comment.

Two financial industry sources in San Juan said insuring the bonds could make them an A-rated credit. That would allow Puerto Rico to access a far deeper pool of capital in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market than the relatively small group of hedge funds that bought $3.5 billion of its debt in March. (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan and Edward Krudy in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)