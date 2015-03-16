UPDATE 3-Puerto Rico's $2.95 bln bond sale delayed until early May

(Adds analyst quote)

March 16 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will delay a planned bond sale of $2.95 billion until early May due to ongoing negotiations between the U.S. commonwealth and potential buyers, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The delay comes as lawmakers called for the island to default on government-issued debt, in a sign of growing discontent with the government’s handling of the debt crisis.

Puerto Rico, which is struggling with over $70 billion in total debt, has faced an arduous process when selling large amounts of debt, whether overcoming opposition from local lawmakers or demands from investors seeking extra security.

In the latest hurdle, three governing party lawmakers called on Sunday for a referendum to amend the constitution to allow Puerto Rico to default on its general obligation debt.

“Willingness to pay is being eroded in the public debate very rapidly,” said Charles Blitzer, a former economist with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank economist who advises money managers on Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico officials recently said the bond deal, aimed at providing additional liquidity ahead of financing needs this summer, would be completed by early April. It was originally planned for November.

The Government Development Bank did not immediately comment.

Government officials continue to negotiate with bond insurers about insuring up to $500 million, but there were still no commitments, the sources said. Reuters reported in January that Assured Guaranty and MBIA were in discussion about insuring the deal. Both companies have declined to comment.

The deal will be underwritten by Barclays, with Royal Bank of Canada playing a leading role, the sources said. Both Barclays and RBC cooperated on Puerto Rico’s $3.5 billion bond sale in March 2014.

The deal is expected to offer yields of up to 10.5 percent, said one of the investment industry sources.

The sources declined to be named because details of the bond sale are not final and the negotiations are private.

After months of negotiations, Puerto Rico lawmakers this month approved amendments to legislation authorizing the deal and the oil tax hike backing it. The amendments made the deal more bondholder friendly. They included protections to stop the oil tax revenue from being redirected for other uses and a clause to increase the tax if revenues missed targets.

Lawmakers were reluctant to make concessions to bondholders and changed key parts of the legislation before passing it late last year, introducing a cap on interest rates that was later scrapped.