FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico to access bond markets "as market conditions allow"
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico to access bond markets "as market conditions allow"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB) said the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA) will access the bond markets as “market conditions allow” for a potential bond issue of up to $2.95 billion.

Three sources familiar with the matter previously said the island would delay the issue until early May due to ongoing negotiations with potential buyers.

After months of negotiations, Puerto Rico lawmakers this month approved amendments to legislation authorizing the deal and the oil tax hike backing it. GDB head Melba Acosta said the legislation gave “meaningful safeguards to investors”.

PRIFA retained Barclays Capital as lead underwriter for the potential issue, the GDB said in a statement.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.