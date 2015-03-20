FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico government bank opposes weakening bondholder protections
March 20, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico government bank opposes weakening bondholder protections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB) opposes constitutional changes that undermine protections for holders of the U.S. commonwealth’s general obligation debt, the GDB’s president said in a statement on Friday.

The “GDB strongly opposes any constitutional amendment to undermine long-standing constitutional protections provided to holders of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s debt,” Melba Acosta Febo said in the statement.

Acosta’s statement follows the introduction of a bill in Puerto Rico’s House on Sunday that seeks to change the constitution to allow Puerto Rico to default on tax supported debt. The island’s general obligation debt is currently protected under the constitution.

Puerto Rico is planning to issue to $2.95 billion of debt in a deal expected in May and the government is keen to avoid anything that could further erode confidence.

The “GDB’s near-term priorities are to strengthen Central Government finances and GDB’s liquidity,” Acosta said.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
