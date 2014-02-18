FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More cuts needed to balance Puerto Rico budget-officials
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

More cuts needed to balance Puerto Rico budget-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will have to make additional deep cuts to meet a pledge to balance its budget in fiscal year 2015, officials from the U.S. territory’ Government Development Bank said on Tuesday.

Collective bargaining agreements and higher retirement contributions will be partly offset by some cost reductions but will present challenges, Carlos Rivas, Director of the commonwealth’s Office of Management and Budget, said on a conference call for investors.

The government, which announced plans to balance its budget in fiscal 2015 after seeing its credit rating cut to junk earlier this month, plans to present a budget proposal in March or April, Rivas said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.