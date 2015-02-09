FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico should focus efforts on Chapter 9 in Congress -Pierluisi
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico should focus efforts on Chapter 9 in Congress -Pierluisi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico should focus efforts on ensuring it has access to Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, rather than insisting it has the right to enact a local bankruptcy law, said the island’s representative in Congress, Pedro Pierluisi.

Puerto Rican entities are currently excluded from filing for municipal bankruptcy under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Pierluisi introduced a bill in July to include Puerto Rico in this code.

“I am sure that, if we go to Congress with a single voice to seek the same treatment that the states receive under Chapter 9, we can achieve this objective,” Pierluisi said in a statement.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.