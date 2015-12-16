FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House to explore help for Puerto Rico's debt crisis
December 16, 2015

U.S. House to explore help for Puerto Rico's debt crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said he has instructed committees to work with Puerto Rico’s government to come up with a “responsible solution” to the island’s debt problems.

“Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis is a problem that is not going away any time soon,” Ryan said in a statement released by his office. It added that plans for addressing Puerto Rico’s problems should be crafted by the end of March.

“I understand that many members on both sides of the aisle remain committed to addressing the challenges facing the territory,” Ryan said.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech

