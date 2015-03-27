Puerto Rico's Pierluisi says GO bondholders must be protected

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Talk of debt restructuring in Puerto Rico should be limited to public corporations and not include government-backed general obligation bonds, Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in the U.S. Congress said on Friday.

Pedro Pierluisi’s statement came after some lawmakers in Puerto Rico proposed amending Puerto Rico’s constitution to allow the government to default on general obligation bonds.

“The reality is that this proposed constitutional amendment has no chance of being approved. Nevertheless, the action taken by these legislators was irresponsible and damaging,” Pierluisi said in a statement.