FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's Pierluisi says GO bondholders must be protected
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's Pierluisi says GO bondholders must be protected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Talk of debt restructuring in Puerto Rico should be limited to public corporations and not include government-backed general obligation bonds, Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in the U.S. Congress said on Friday.

Pedro Pierluisi’s statement came after some lawmakers in Puerto Rico proposed amending Puerto Rico’s constitution to allow the government to default on general obligation bonds.

“The reality is that this proposed constitutional amendment has no chance of being approved. Nevertheless, the action taken by these legislators was irresponsible and damaging,” Pierluisi said in a statement.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.