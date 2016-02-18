FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury's Weiss to be witness at House Puerto Rico hearing-official
February 18, 2016 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Treasury's Weiss to be witness at House Puerto Rico hearing-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will be the subject of two U.S. House of Representatives hearings on Feb. 25, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Counselor Antonio Weiss the sole witness at one, Pedro Pierluisi, the island’s non-voting representative in Congress, said in a statement on Thursday.

Following the hearings, Pierluisi said he expected that the drafting process would begin “in earnest” for legislation for the island and that he would be involved in negotiations. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Sandra Maler)

