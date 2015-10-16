Puerto Rico governor files bill to create financial control board

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct 15 (Reuters) - - Puerto Rican Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Thursday filed legislation to create a financial control board for the commonwealth as it tries to turn around its economy and erase $72 billion in debt.

The control board, a key recommendation from the government’s economic turnaround plan released last month, would have oversight of most government entities.

Puerto Rico has seen its debt balloon while the number of taxpayers shouldering the burden has dwindled, with thousands moving to the U.S. mainland each year. The U.S. territory defaulted on debt in August by paying only a fraction of what was due on some bonds.

Some legislators in Washington have also been contemplating imposing a financial control board on Puerto Rico. The idea was debated during a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing.

The bill sent to the Puerto Rico legislature by Padilla on Thursday is designed to be independent and nonpartisan, the governor’s office said in a statement. The board’s five members would be selected by Padilla, “with the advice and consent of the Puerto Rico Senate,” according to the statement.

Members must have 10 years of expertise in finance, economics or other pertinent fields, cannot be direct holders of Puerto Rican debt and cannot have been government employees in the past five years, the statement said. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Leslie Adler)