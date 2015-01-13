FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank appoints adviser for debt
January 13, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank appoints adviser for debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank has appointed municipal adviser Public Financial Management to advise on capital financing, the bank said.

It retained PFM to advise on capital financing transactions and to evaluate available deals, it said in a press release.

The appointment comes as Puerto Rico prepares for a multibillion offering. Its legislature in December approved a bill, yet to be signed by the island’s governor, to increase a crude oil tax in order to back a $2.9 billion bond planned for early 2014.

The bond would be used to repay a loan the Highways and Transportation Authority has with the Government Development Bank. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Reuters in San Juan; Editing by Tom Brown)

