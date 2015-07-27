FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico seeking alternative to $3 bln bond deal -governor's office
July 27, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico seeking alternative to $3 bln bond deal -governor's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is seeking to raise $400 to $500 million via a financing deal which is backed by petroleum-products revenues, as there is no longer a market to raise the around $3 billion originally contemplated, the governor’s chief of staff Victor Suarez told reporters on Monday.

Puerto Rico’s Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA) had been aiming to raise up to $2.9 billion to refinance a $2.2 billion loan its Government Development Bank made to the Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA). That deal had been delayed several times.

Suarez also reiterated that the commonwealth does not currently have the cash flow to make a payment due from its Public Finance Corporation (PFC) bonds on Aug. 1. However, the island will do “everything possible” to ensure that debt from the GDB is paid, he said. The GDB also has a debt service payment due Aug. 1.

