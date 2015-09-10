S&P downgrades Puerto Rico's tax-backed debt

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s lowered its ratings on Puerto Rico’s tax-backed debt to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC-’ on Thursday, a day after the release of a commission report that recommended it restructure its debt to help plug its deep fiscal hole.

The report, released Wednesday by a commission appointed by the governor, included a call for the restructuring of general obligation (GO) bond debt, which has strong support under the constitution and is typically considered untouchable in debt negotiations. It also calls for restructuring of CONFINA sales tax debt.

“We believe a default or restructuring is highly likely and could take the form of either a missed debt service payment or a distressed exchange that we would characterize as a default,” S&P’s reported on Thursday.

It noted that Puerto Rico Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in a follow-up address to the commonwealth that if creditors were not willing to partake in restructuring negotiations, the government would have no alternative but to proceed without them even if it involved ‘years of litigation and defaults,” S&P reported.

“In our view, all of Puerto Rico’s tax-backed debt is highly vulnerable to nonpayment,” S&P said.

Moody’s also warned on Thursday that Puerto Rico will have difficulty pursuing its strategy while avoiding an extended period of litigation.

The commission report projects Puerto Rico will not have fully sufficient resources in fiscal 2016 to make payment on its scheduled tax-supported debt, including GO debt.

Holders of GO bonds are likely to sue given that their investments were made based on constitutional assurance that they would have first claim on available resources, Moody’s said.

It said the working group’s presentation on Wednesday strongly indicated that even holders of GO bonds “cannot expect full payment.”

Moody’s rates Puerto Rico securities either Ca or Caa3 with negative outlooks on all of the Caribbean Island’s securities.

Puerto Rico’s total debt burden is $72 billion, of which $48.5 billion consists of tax-backed debt. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Diane Craft)