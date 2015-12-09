FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico governor says December bonuses 'part of salary'
December 9, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico governor says December bonuses 'part of salary'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Wednesday he would do all in his power to pay public workers some $120 million in December bonuses despite the island’s fiscal crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Garcia Padilla said Puerto Rican law requires bonus payments, and leaves no room for a waiver of that obligation, as long as the island has the funds to make the payments.

Bonuses are “part of the salary for workers ... I have to do everything in my power to pay that money,” Garcia Padilla said. The island owes nearly $1 billion in bond payments on Jan. 1, which it may not be able to pay. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

