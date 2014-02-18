FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico plans March sale of nearly $3 bln in GO bonds
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Puerto Rico plans March sale of nearly $3 bln in GO bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico plans to issue about $2.86 billion in general obligation bonds in March, the Government Development Bank said on Tuesday, a deal that could have important implications for the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.

Jose Pagan, the interim president of the GDB, said the bond sale - the first debt sale by the cash-strapped U.S. territory since August - will include about $390 million in new money.

All three Wall Street ratings agencies cut Puerto Rico’s credit rating to junk status this month partly on fears that it would struggle to finance its deficit by issuing new bonds.

The island has outstanding debt of about $70 billion - nearly four times that of bankrupt Detroit - and its economy has been shrinking almost continuously since 2006.

The commonwealth’s bonds make up about 2 percent of the $3.7 municipal bond market and are popular with investors because they are exempt from federal, state and local taxes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.