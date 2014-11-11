UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico's increasing debt service a concern -Nuveen

(Adds declined comment from press officer, debt service details from commonwealth report)

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The escalating cost to service Puerto Rico’s debt is one reason why its bonds are not attractive at current prices, a major municipal bond investor said on Monday.

Traditional municipal bond investors have been largely avoiding junk-rated Puerto Rico, which has a debt load of more than $70 billion, leaving it partly reliant on banks and hedge funds for financing needs.

The commonwealth, struggling to produce its first balanced budget in years, is trying to revive a struggling economy and is restructuring its electric power authority PREPA.

“There are a lot more issues they will need to accomplish to get through next year,” said John Miller, head of tax exempt fixed income at Nuveen Asset Management, which holds around $100 million in insured Puerto Rico paper. “They have a lot of balls in the air.”

Debt service costs for the commonwealth’s government’s debt are estimated by Nuveen to increase to nearly $2 billion by 2016, from about $1.25 billion now, according to Miller.

“Their annual debt service is geared to escalate dramatically over the next couple of years,” he told reporters at a briefing on Monday. Miller said the current level the bonds are trading at “does not make it a buy.”

Puerto Rico’s general obligation bonds, with a maturity of 2035, are currently trading around 87 cents on the dollar.

A representative for a firm that handles public relations for Puerto Rico declined comment.

A 2014 report on the website of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB), the island’s financing arm, states that Puerto Rico’s debt service will increase significantly in fiscal year 2016. It says that no assurance can be given that it will be able to achieve a balanced general fund budget in future years, “particularly in light of higher debt service obligations starting in fiscal year 2016”.

The report says that as of July 31, future maximum annual debt service for the commonwealth’s outstanding general obligation debt is $1.2 billion in the fiscal year ending June 2016.

Puerto Rico in October raised $1.2 billion in short-term financing, the first time the island had borrowed money since March when it issued $3.5 billion in general obligation bonds. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Bernard Orr and Ken Wills)