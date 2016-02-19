FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew meets with Puerto Rico bondholders
February 19, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew meets with Puerto Rico bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew met with Puerto Rico bondholders on Friday, urging them to take part in an effort to restructure the commonwealth’s debt.

Lew told the group of bondholders that Puerto Rico needs an “orderly restructuring” of its debt that would need to be enacted by the U.S. Congress.

“Lew urged all stakeholders to come to the table,” a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement. “He warned that a disorderly default - a likely outcome in the absence of Congressional action - could trigger protracted and costly litigation.”

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

