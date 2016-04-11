FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico unveils new debt restructuring proposal
April 11, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico unveils new debt restructuring proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico on Monday unveiled a new debt restructuring proposal with more modest debt cuts, offering general obligation holders about 74 cents on the dollar with other creditor classes getting less.

The plan would reduce a $49 billion chunk of the island’s debt to between $32 billion and $37 billion by exchanging existing debt for two classes of new bonds, a base bond and a capital appreciation bond. Unlike the island’s initial Feb. 1 restructuring offer, the plan would not include a so-called “growth bond” or interest holiday, and would include a “local option” for Puerto Rican residents who hold the island’s bonds, who could opt to receive base bonds with long-dated maturity and 2 percent interest. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
