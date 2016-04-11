Puerto Rico unveils new debt restructuring proposal

SAN JUAN (Reuters) - Puerto Rico on Monday unveiled a new restructuring proposal with more modest debt cuts, offering general obligation holders about 74 cents on the dollar with other creditor classes getting less, as it tries to solve a crushing economic crisis ahead of looming debt payments.

The plan would reduce a $49 billion chunk of the U.S. territory’s debt to between $32 billion and $37 billion by exchanging existing debt for two classes of new bonds, a base bond and a capital appreciation bond.

The offer follows counter-proposals from various creditor groups to the island’s initial Feb. 1 restructuring plan, under which the same debt would have been cut to $26.5 billion.

Puerto Rico faces $70 billion in total debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and a shrinking population, all of which threaten to collapse its economy. It owes $422 million on May 1, which Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has said it cannot afford, and another $1.5 billion in debt payments on July 1.

The latest offer would eliminate the interest holiday Puerto Rico had included in its first plan. Likewise, the capital appreciation bond, which is mandatorily payable, would replace the first plan’s so-called “growth bond,” which would have been payable only if Puerto Rico’s economy reached certain benchmarks.

The new plan would also include a “local option” for Puerto Rican residents who hold the island’s bonds, who could opt to receive base bonds with a long-dated maturity and 2 percent interest.

Assuming all locals took that option, GO bondholders would recover an average of 74 percent of their debt, while holders of debt issued by the island’s sales taxing authority, COFINA, would recover about 57 percent.

Government Development Bank (GDB) bondholders would get 36 cents on the dollar, while creditors of highway authority HTA would recover 56 cents. All other holders would recover an average of 51 percent of debt.

Efforts to reach consensual restructuring deals with creditors parallel legislative efforts to solve Puerto Rico’s problems. The U.S. Congress is expected this week to unveil a new bill that would put Puerto Rico’s finances under federal oversight and likely provide some legal debt restructuring mechanism to the island, which is excluded from U.S. bankruptcy laws.

Locally, Puerto Rico last week enacted an emergency law allowing Garcia Padilla to issue moratoria on debt as he deems necessary, and the governor declared a state of emergency at the GDB, the government’s primary fiscal agent.