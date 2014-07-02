FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico benchmark GOs trade at new record low price
July 2, 2014

Puerto Rico benchmark GOs trade at new record low price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico benchmark general obligation bond prices touched a record low in Wednesday trading as a recent slew of ratings downgrades and concerns the Commonwealth’s public corporations will default continue to weigh on sentiment.

The single maturity general obligation debt, which carries a coupon of 8 percent and matures in 2035, traded at 83.50 cents, giving a yield of 9.878 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The average price over the day was 84.738 cents. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)

