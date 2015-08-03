FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico fails to make entirety of PFC bond payment
August 3, 2015

Puerto Rico fails to make entirety of PFC bond payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico failed to make the entirety of a payment on its Public Finance Corp bonds due Aug. 1, paying only $628,000 of a $58 million payment, the head of its Government Development Bank said in a statement on Monday.

“Due to the lack of appropriated funds for this fiscal year the entirety of the PFC payment was not made today,” said GDB head Melba Acosta in an emailed statement.

“This was a decision that reflects the serious concerns about the Commonwealth’s liquidity in combination with the balance of obligations to our creditors and the equally important obligations to the people of Puerto Rico to ensure the essential services they deserve are maintained.”

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Diane Craft

