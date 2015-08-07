FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico missed payment not a default- governor
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 7, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico missed payment not a default- governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico did not default when it skipped an Aug. 1 bond payment, the U.S. territory’s Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Friday.

“Legally, it is not a default, because of the contractual model of that particular public entity,” Garcia Padilla told press.

The U.S. commonwealth paid only $628,000 of a $58 million payment due on its Public Finance Corp (PFC) bonds. Investors and credit rating agencies viewed it as a default.

Garcia Padilla said that “not all obligations are equal.” He added that there have been informal meetings with creditors, “and the position from a majority of them is very positive.”

Reporting by a contributor in San Juan, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
