Puerto Rico will default in January or in May: 'no money' - Governor

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will default either on its upcoming payment due in January or a subsequent payment in May, its governor said in comments after a speech in D.C. which were webcast on Wednesday.

”Puerto Rico will default in January or in May - there is no money,“ said Alejandro Garcia Padilla. ”I have not a printing machine. There’s no money. I have no money to provide essential services and to pay creditors. I‘m always doing my best to do both things.

Garcia Padilla said the “time would come soon” and probably Jan. 1, that he would not have money to pay both, although he is “trying to avoid that.”

“If they make me choose between Puerto Ricans and creditors I will choose Puerto Ricans - always.” (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)