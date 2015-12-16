FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico will default in January or in May: 'no money' - Governor
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico will default in January or in May: 'no money' - Governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will default either on its upcoming payment due in January or a subsequent payment in May, its governor said in comments after a speech in D.C. which were webcast on Wednesday.

”Puerto Rico will default in January or in May - there is no money,“ said Alejandro Garcia Padilla. ”I have not a printing machine. There’s no money. I have no money to provide essential services and to pay creditors. I‘m always doing my best to do both things.

Garcia Padilla said the “time would come soon” and probably Jan. 1, that he would not have money to pay both, although he is “trying to avoid that.”

“If they make me choose between Puerto Ricans and creditors I will choose Puerto Ricans - always.” (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.