FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico 'very unlikely' to avoid Jan.1 default - governor
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico 'very unlikely' to avoid Jan.1 default - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Tuesday it is “very, very unlikely” there will be no default on debt due Jan. 1 and that the U.S. territory was evaluating which bonds are to be paid.

“Making a total payment will be (very unlikely),” Garcia Padilla told reporters at an event in San Juan. “If a partial payment is to be done, which bonds should be paid? It is an evaluation that we are doing.”

Puerto Rico first defaulted on its debt in August and has warned that more defaults are coming. It has an upcoming debt payment of around $1 billion due Jan. 1.

“It is very, very unlikely there is no default,” Garcia Padilla said. “Very unlikely. In full or part.” (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Editing by James Dalgleish; writing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.