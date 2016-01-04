Puerto Rico Governor says preparing for legal action from creditors- CNBC

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor said the U.S. territory’s Department of Justice is trying to anticipate any lawsuits after the island said it would default on some debt due Jan. 1, according to an interview with CNBC.

Puerto Rico said last week that it would default for the second time in five months, but would pay the bulk of $1 billion due, opening the door to potential litigation from affected creditors.

“Our Department of Justice is trying to anticipate any lawsuit we will have, but to be 100 percent prepared will be very hard,” said Alejandro Garcia Padilla in an interview with CNBC.

“It will be very costly - that litigation, for the commonwealth and our creditors,” he said. “Every dollar used to pay lawyers will be a dollar ... not available to pay creditors.”