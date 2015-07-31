FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico expected to make GDB payment to trustee Friday - source
July 31, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico expected to make GDB payment to trustee Friday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is expected to send a scheduled $169.6 million payment on its Government Development Bank (GDB) debt due Aug. 1 to the trustee on Friday for payment Monday, a source familiar with the situation said.

However, the status of a $58 million payment also due Aug. 1 on its Public Finance Corporation (PFC) debt was unclear. Puerto Rico has flagged that it will likely skip payment on those bonds, which have weaker investor protection than some other bonds.

Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked investors in June when he said that the island’s debt - totaling $72 billion - was not payable, and that the U.S. commonwealth needed to restructure.

A spokeswoman for the government did not comment.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

