UPDATE 2-S&P cuts Puerto Rico rating after restructuring voided

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday it had downgraded Puerto Rico’s general obligation debt by three notches, deeper into junk territory, citing a judge’s decision to void the U.S. commonwealth’s plan for debt restructuring.

The credit ratings agency lowered Puerto Rico’s GO debt rating to B from BB, citing the island’s potential inability to pay its debts, after persistent economic weakness has chipped away at revenues over many years.

Late last week, a federal judge ruled that Puerto Rico’s so-called Recovery Act, which made some of its agencies eligible for court-supervised debt restructuring, violated the U.S. constitution by allowing a state government to modify municipal debt. Puerto Rico has said it will appeal.

Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank said on Thursday it was “disappointed” by the S&P downgrade of its bonds, “without evaluating the details and structure of the proposed tax reform.”

S&P said it believed Puerto Rico “will continue to face a major reduction in its ability to obtain external liquidity at a reasonable cost,” as evidenced by the island’s general obligation bond yields topping 10 percent, following the court’s decision that invalidated the debt restructuring law.

“As a result, Puerto Rico’s access to cash flow financing necessary for the next fiscal year could be severely constrained in our opinion,” S&P said.

The credit rating agency forecast that “liquidity pressures will mount early in fiscal 2016 because of the Government Development Bank’s (GDB) ability to provide liquidity may be constrained.”

S&P also lowered rating on Puerto Rico’s senior sales-tax backed (COFINA) bonds, saying a new value-added tax will create uncertainty as to when pledged revenues are received. Puerto Rico’s Highways & Transportation Authority (HTA) debt was affirmed, and the outlook on all bonds remained negative.

Moody’s Investors Service rates Puerto Rico’s general obligation debt B2, while Fitch Ratings has it at BB-.

Puerto Rico, struggling with debts of more than $70 billion, passed its restructuring act in June to give public corporations a framework to revamp debt and ring-fence the government from a potential bankruptcy.

U.S. law forbids Puerto Rico’s government and its entities from restructuring debt under Chapter 9, which was used for Detroit last year. (Reporting by Robin Respaut and Megan Davies; Editing by G Crosse and Andre Grenon)