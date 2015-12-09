Congressman Duffy to introduce Puerto Rico bill Wednesday

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Congressman Sean Duffy, a Republican from Wisconsin, on Wednesday will introduce a bill to provide the government of Puerto Rico the choice to restructure its municipal debt in conjunction with enhanced financial oversight, according to a copy of the bill and a spokeswoman.

Duffy, chairman of a Financial Services subcommittee, said in August that he was working on broad ideas for a draft proposal to address solutions for Puerto Rico.