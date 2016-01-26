FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico tax incentives created estimated 5,800 jobs - study
January 26, 2016 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico tax incentives created estimated 5,800 jobs - study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tax incentives enacted by Puerto Rico in 2012 to help spur the island’s economy have generated an estimated 5,832 jobs, and could create about 56,000 by 2024, according to a study commissioned by the island’s department of economic development and commerce.

People who have come to the island under Act 22 have spent about $266 million in real estate, and generated $228 million in planned capital investments in the troubled U.S. commonwealth, according to the study by the economic consulting firm Estudios Tecnicos. (Reporting by Nick Brown)

