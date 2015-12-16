FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bernier announces candidacy for Puerto Rico governor
December 16, 2015

Bernier announces candidacy for Puerto Rico governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - David Bernier, who stepped down as Puerto Rico’s secretary of state two months ago, on Wednesday announced his candidacy for governor of the financially troubled island.

Bernier, a member of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), has long been seen as a likely successor to incumbent PPD Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who announced on Monday he would not seek re-election in November 2016 as the U.S. commonwealth struggles through a $72 billion debt crisis. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
