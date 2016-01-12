Bankruptcy laws for Puerto Rico would aid power deal-PREPA exec

Jan 12 - A critical restructuring deal for Puerto Rico’s embattled power utility PREPA is “far from complete,” and would benefit from access to federal bankruptcy laws, its chief restructuring officer will tell a Congressional panel on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico’s energy market will be the subject of a Tuesday hearing in the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee, which is expected to focus on energy challenges and solutions for the indebted U.S. territory.

“Electricity is the lifeblood of the commonwealth,” PREPA’s Chief Restructuring Officer Lisa Donahue said in prepared testimony released ahead of the hearing. Donahue will argue that closing the PREPA deal is critical to the well-being of the commonwealth and that Puerto Rico’s gaining access to U.S. Chapter 9 bankruptcy laws would help that process.

“The most important thing is to make sure people understand what we have accomplished at PREPA ... but also that we’re not done yet and how a Chapter 9 could help us,” she said in an interview.

PREPA in December reached a long-awaited deal with creditors to restructure its more than $8 billion debt, seen as key to fixing the island’s faltering economy.

However, creditors holding around 30 percent of the debt are not party to the deal and additional bondholders holding more than $2 billion in bonds must voluntarily agree for it to succeed. Donahue said a bankruptcy regime would ensure 100 percent participation.

Puerto Rico suffers from high energy costs, a dependency on oil and old, inefficient power plants, which contribute to the island’s fiscal problems. The island is trying to restructure its $70 billion debt and has defaulted on some payments.

“The high cost of electricity is a serious problem in Puerto Rico, for both individuals and businesses,” Pedro Pierluisi, Puerto Rico’s nonvoting representative in Congress, said in a recent statement.

PREPA, which provides electricity to Puerto Rico’s roughly 3.5 million residents, charges consumers far higher than the average rates that customers on the U.S. mainland pay. The utility has also been under pressure to convert from burning oil to generally cheaper and cleaner natural gas.

Pierluisi, who is expected to vie for the governor’s seat in elections later this year, said he would be asking witnesses about various steps that should be taken to lower the cost of electricity on the island.

Puerto Rico must reduce its reliance on oil, use more natural gas and generate more electricity from renewable sources, Pierluisi said. Some renewable energy proposals have had a hard time securing financing and permits on the island.

Other witnesses include Josen Rossi, chairman of construction firm Aireko; Jorge San Miguel, Chair of Environmental Law, Energy & Land Use at law firm Ferraiuoli; Jaime Sanabria Hernandez from energy company EcoElectrica and Carlos Rivera Velez, Chairman of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association.

But left off the invitation list was a government representative. Jesus Manuel Ortiz, the Governor’s Public Affairs Secretary, told reporters on Monday that the governor’s office “didn’t receive any invitation” apart from the request for PREPA’s Donahue to attend.

The hearing, by the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources, is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on Tuesday.

Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado, a Republican, is chairman of the subcommittee, which oversees energy production and mining on federal lands according to its website. The subcommittee is made up of 25 members, of which 17 are Republicans and eight are Democrats. (Additional reporting by a contributor in San Juan and Nick Brown)