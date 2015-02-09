FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge funds still plan $2 bln financing deal with Puerto Rico -source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 9, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge funds still plan $2 bln financing deal with Puerto Rico -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hedge funds holding Puerto Rico’s general obligation debt are still planning a $2 billion financing deal with the U.S. commonwealth despite a court decision to void a law allowing the island’s public corporations to file for bankruptcy, a source close to the funds said on Monday.

“The Recovery Act was as much a signal as a tool that the public corporations are on their own,” said the source, who asked not to be named as details of the financing deal are not yet public. “For us nothing material has significantly changed.”

The deal is expected to be completed in March or April, the person said.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.