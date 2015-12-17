FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House calls for 'common sense steps' to help Puerto Rico
December 17, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

White House calls for 'common sense steps' to help Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday called for “common sense steps” to help Puerto Rico claw out of its fiscal crisis as it welcomed a commitment by the leader of the U.S. House of Representatives to consider legislation to help the debt-strapped commonwealth.

“We certainly are gratified that the speaker has committed to bringing up legislation early in the new year to give Puerto Rico access to an orderly restructuring regime,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Julie Edwards; Writing by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)

