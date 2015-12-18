FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Independent oversight needed for Puerto Rico debt solution -Treasury's Lew
December 18, 2015 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

Independent oversight needed for Puerto Rico debt solution -Treasury's Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday it is “essential” that Puerto Rico be given access to a mechanism to restructure its debt, calling on Congress to “act quickly” to address the island’s $70 billion debt crisis.

A solution for Puerto Rico “must include both independent oversight” of the island’s finances “and an orderly process to restructure the commonwealth’s debt,” Lew said in a statement on Thursday night. The Treasury had previously voiced support for passing laws to allow Puerto Rico to file bankruptcy. (Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan; Editing by Eric Beech)

