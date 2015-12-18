FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restructuring needed for Puerto Rico debt solution -Treasury's Lew
#U.S. Legal News
December 18, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Restructuring needed for Puerto Rico debt solution -Treasury's Lew

Nick Brown

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday it is “essential” that Puerto Rico be given access to a mechanism to restructure its debt, calling on Congress to “act quickly” to address the island’s $70 billion debt crisis.

A solution for Puerto Rico “must include both independent oversight” of the island’s finances “and an orderly process to restructure the commonwealth’s debt,” Lew said in a statement on Thursday night.

The Treasury had previously voiced support for passing laws to allow Puerto Rico to file bankruptcy, but no such language made it into Congress’ omnibus spending bill, unveiled this week.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday he had instructed committees to work with Puerto Rico’s government to come up with a solution to the island’s financial woes, calling for a plan to be crafted by the end of March.

