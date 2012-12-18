FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch says policy decisions key for Puerto Rico debt ratings
December 18, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch says policy decisions key for Puerto Rico debt ratings

Reuters Staff

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said its BBB-plus rating on Puerto Rico’s debt rests largely on fiscal progress made by the U.S. commonwealth’s outgoing government and may be affected by possible policy shifts by Governor-elect Alejandro Garcia Padilla.

“Maintenance of the rating will require policy decisions that continue this progress and achieve budget balance and a slowing in the growth of long-term liabilities, including passing significant pension reform,” Fitch said in a statement.

